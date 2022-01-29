NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES 2 MISSILES IN 6TH ROUND OF LAUNCHES THIS YEAR

On Thursday, nuclear-armed North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests​ this month, according to South Korea’s military report. The firing drew condemnation from the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had detected the launch of two missile’s, about five minutes apart, of what were likely short-range ballistic missiles. They were launched around 8:00 am from new Hamhung, on the east coast of North Korea. The missiles flew about 190 kilometers (118 miles) and to an altitude of 20 km, according to their report.



Earlier in the month, North Korea tested tactical guided missiles, two “hypersonic missiles” capable of high speed and maneuvering after lift-off, and a railway-borne missile system.



Thursday’s launch came after they fired two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, adding to the tension over its test.



North Korea had said prior to any launches it would bolster its defenses against the United States and consider resuming “all temporally-suspended activities,” an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on test of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.



The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said the latest launches, while highlighting the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s weapons program, didn’t pose an “immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed there were no reports of damage to vessel and aircraft around the Japanese coast. He called the North’s repeated missile firings as “extremely regrettable” and violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.



“The Kim Jong Un regime is developing an impressive diversity of offensive weapons despite limited resources and serious economic challenges,” Leif-Eric Easley, an international affairs professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.



Experts say North Korea’s unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled negotiations aimed at exchanging a release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and the North’s denuclearization steps.



The Biden administration has offered open-ended talks but showed no willingness to ease sanctions unless Kim takes real steps to abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.



On Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea, Mark Lambert said, “Washington has no reservations about talking with North Korea and was willing to meet anywhere and talk about anything.



“We have to have a serious discussion about the denuclearization of North Korea, and if North Korea is willing to do that, all sorts of promising things can happen,” he said during an online seminar hosted by the Washington-bases Center for Strategic and International Studies.



Professor Leif-Eric Easley commented, “Despite efforts to strengthen sanctions, Washington’s responses to North Korean launches this month are nowhere near its reaction to Pyongyang’s provocations in 2017, when the North stated an unusually provocative run in nuclear and ICBM tests.”



“U.S. policy has become more measured and coordinated but is still inadequate for changing North Korean behavior. The Biden administration has other priorities, ranging from pandemic recovery at home to confronting Russia over Ukraine, Iran regarding its nuclear program, and China across the board,” Leif-Eric Easley added.

