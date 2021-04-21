Norfolk Police Takes Action Against Officer Who Donated to Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund

As you may remember, there was a massive data breach of the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo a few days ago. The data was stolen and then given to the media, including the Guardian.

The Guardian then went and published some of the names, including the name of a Utah Paramedic who donated $10 to the fund and a Norfolk police officer who donated $25.

Rittenhouse as you may remember was defending a car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the Antifa and BLM riots, and shot and killed two people that were attacking him, including one who had a handgun.

A local news organization in Utah tracked down the Utah paramedic and even went to his house, putting a target on him and his family. They also went to his employers, the West Valley Fire Department, and put them in the spotlight.

According to the West Valley Fire Department, they are now “investigating” the paramedic for his private donation.

Due process is dead in America, and the Democrats killed it. This is absolutely tyrannical what we are seeing from the media.

According to The Pilot Online, the Norfolk police officer who donated to the Rittenhouse fund (By the way, this case hasn’t even went to trial yet, and it looks like self defense to many experts) has now been fired.

We’re not going to name the officer, because doxxing people is absolutely wrong and terrible, and only the mainstream media, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and Democrats do that.

The officers donation in the comment included, “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong” and “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

Mayor Kenny Alexander called the officer’s donation, “alarming and by all means not consistent with the values of our city.”

The city manager Chip Filer called the officer’s comments “egregious.” Filer claimed that the comments violated departmental policies and could “erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve.” But when asked, officials were unable to name what policy the officer’s donation violated.

The president of the local police union, Clay Messick, called the decision “disappointing,” saying he’d never seen an administrative investigation conducted “so hastily.” “It is hard to call this fair,” Messick exclaimed.

Due process in America is dead, and this is a travesty America. People should have the right to a fair trial, and should be innocent until proven guilty. People should be able to support who they want without being doxxed and fired. This isn’t America, this is tyranny.

Thanks to our friends at Red State.

