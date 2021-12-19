Nonprofit Group CONDEMNS Laying Wreaths on Veterans’ Tombstones, Says They Are ‘Christian Gang Signs’ (VIDEO)

A nonprofit group in America is attacking “Wreaths Across America,” and says the group is guilty of “carpet-bombing” the country’s 155 National Cemeteries with “Christian Gang Signs.”

That’s according to the leader of the group opposed to faith-based military observances.

Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, the president of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, told Fox News he’s not opposed to Christmas wreaths but argued that it’s problematic to place them on thousands of veterans’ tombstones across America.

“”We’re not saying you can’t [place wreaths], but you cannot blanket it like that, that’s like carpet-bombing,” he told the news site. “That looks like it’s a Christian gang sign, that you’re creating territory that is a Christian territory.”

Weinstein first issued a statement against the annual holiday gesture in late November, condemning Wreaths Across America for “indiscriminately” decorating tombstones with Christmas wreaths.

“The gravesites of Christians and non-Christians alike will be adorned with this hijacked-from-paganism symbol of Christianity — circular and made of evergreen to symbolize everlasting life through Jesus Christ — whether the families of the deceased veterans like it or not,” he said.

The group issued the statement against the wreaths being placed:

“On December 18, the graves of all veterans in our country’s 155 national cemeteries and numerous other locations where American veterans are buried, will be indiscriminately decorated with Christmas wreaths by the organization Wreaths Across America,” the statement read.

Wreaths Across America issued an official response to the group:

Chris Rodda, research director for the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, rebuked Wreaths Across America for purchasing its wreaths from a for-profit company tied to the Worcesters, the leftist Daily Kos reported:

According to their latest available tax return, the Worcester’s non-profit Wreaths Across America took in nearly $25 million in donations in 2019 and then paid nearly $17 million of that to their for-profit wreath company to produce the wreaths.

Worcester, for her part, defended her nonprofit’s financial record.

“The wreaths have to be made,” she explained. “That’s that and, for many long-standing years, there is [a request for proposal] process.”

The vice president of Charity Navigator, Matt Viola, defended Wreaths Across America’s financial record, stating its practices appear to be on the up-and-up.

“It has come up before that the wreaths themselves are purchased from a related entity,” he said. “This is disclosed property on the 990 [tax form] and, assuming they are paying fair market value for the wreaths and have done their due diligence, they are doing nothing illegal or against IRS regulations.”

