News

NO WINNER! Powerball Reaches RECORD $1.9 Billion and Counting for Massive Monday Drawing

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

That’s right, still no winner on the insane and now record Powerball drawing numbers as it has now reached $1.9 billion and counting if there’s a winner this coming Monday night.

The numbers for the drawing were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

Get the New Make America Florida Women’s V-Neck and dozens of others this Christmas at FaithNFreedoms.com

The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner. That matches a record for draws without a winner, along with a run of drawings last year, according to the Clive, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

JUST IN: Envelopes Filled With Suspicious White Powder and ‘Threats’ Sent to Kari Lake’s Campaign Headquarters, Phoenix Police, FBI Investigating

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Says the Word ‘Inflation’ Was Taught to Americans by Republicans and No One Uses It or Really Knows What it Means.. [VIDEO INSIDE]

WATCH as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Shockingly Says Katie Hobbs Has Conceded the State of Arizona to Kari Lake [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

Consistently made over $26,000 in extra income from home with the benefit of smooth playback and sticky online interest. |E40? I actually made $18,636 with this perfect home income. Everyone can now without a doubt.

make extra money online by using—— http://incomeday24.blogspot.com

0
Reply