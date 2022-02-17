NO SURPRISE HERE: SEX ABUSE CASE SETTLED BY PRINCE ANDREW WITH VIRGINIA GIUFFRE

Prince Andrew has reached a legal settlement out of court with Virginia Giuffre, according to a court document filed by Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies on Tuesday. Giuffre is the plaintiff who claimed she was sexually abused by the British royal, when she was 17.

This move came more than a month after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, for the Southern District of New York, rejected Andrew’s bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre.



The parties anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal of the case within 30 days, or before, depending on the receipt of the settlement, according to the letter addressed to Judge Kaplan. The sum of the settlement was not disclosed.



In the Letter, Andrew said he would make a “substantial” donation to Giuffre’s victims’ rights group and the “he never intended to malign” her character. And, he said he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

Giuffre has long claimed she was trafficked to Andrew by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his recently convicted confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.



“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years,” the letter states.



“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.

