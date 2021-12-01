No Record Exists of Court Hearing Where Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker Was Freed on Ridiculously Low Bail

As you know by now, the Wisconsin Christmas Parade attacker was let go just a few days prior to the attack on a ridiculously low bail. Now it appears no records exist of that incident in court. Unbelievable!

The suspect allegedly ran over dozens of people, killing at least six, at a Christmas Parade in Wisconsin on November 21.

Now according to local media, records of the court hearing where the suspect was set free no longer exist from November 5.

Wait, what? This is absurd!

Fox 6 Milwaukee reported:

Supreme Court rules say every court hearing should be recorded word-for-word by a certified court reporter or a digital audio recording device, but when the FOX6 Investigators asked for a recording of [the suspect’s] Nov. 5 bail hearing, a court administrator told us, “There are no recordings” due to “technical issues.”

“It’s crucial, and now, there’s no record of it,” said Jackie Rupnow, Wisconsin Court Reporters Association. “There are instances where it happens.”

She added, “Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before something like this was going to happen.”

“Well, it’s very frustrating,” said State Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha). “It’s sort of unbelievable in many respects. There ought to be some built-in redundancies when it comes to protecting the public.”

The Daily Wire reported:

The suspected driver of a red Ford Escape killed at least six people after he allegedly intentionally plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21. The suspect is facing six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after the most recent charge was filed on Monday.

Prosecutors charged the suspect, who The Daily Wire has decided not to name, with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on November 23. That same day, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died from injuries sustained during the attack. The attack left dozens of others injured, many critically. …

The suspected Waukesha driver is a 39-year-old black male who was released from jail on bail days before the attack. The driver had been arrested weeks prior after allegedly running over a woman with whom he had a child. Counting the charges filed in connection with the parade attack, the alleged driver is now facing three separate criminal cases involving felony acts of violence. Since 1999, he has been convicted of battery and consensual sex with a minor and faced a series of other charges including battery, drug charges, and resisting law enforcement.

Heavy.com, a fact-finding website, along with various journalists online, highlighted posts that the suspect had on social media accounts allegedly belonging to him. Those posts appeared to express anti-Christian sentiment, disdain for Republican politicians and conservative media, and “black nationalist rhetoric.”

