NIKE ENRAGED! Sues Company That Made Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

My how the tide has turned in a matter of 72 hours. Nike has officially sued Lil Nas X and the company that made his Satan Shoes.

Are we in the middle of a Modern Day Holy War in America? It sure seems that way doesn’t it America!

Legally speaking, Nike is going after the company that made the controversial “Satan Shoes” for Lil Nas X. The shoes are a satanic and devilish connection that Nike apparently wants no part of.

The Shoe Giant is suing MSCHF Product Studio, the company that collaborated with the rapper to produce the Satan Shoe, aka the “blood shoes.”

Lil Nas has been doing his fair share to promote these demonic shoes, and luckily for him he’s not named as a defendant in this lawsuit, yet. Lawsuits can be amended, or he could be sued individually. That’s up to Nike, and more is sure to come of this.

The Nike Air Max 97 shoes which feature a satanic pentagram symbol, a Bible verse that references Satan, and allegedly a drop of blood from one of MSCHF’s employees. There is also only 66 pairs being made, and they’re selling for over $1,000 per pair currently. The disgusting shoes sold out in less than a minute according to Lil Nas X and the company.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Nike claims the company’s tricking consumers into thinking the approved Satan-themed shoes, but Nike insists it didn’t authorize it and “is in no way connected with this project.”

Nike claims MSCHF buys the shoes from Nike, then the artists it works with make their own creative modifications before selling them at a higher price.

Nike’s suing for trademark infringement because the famous Swoosh logo is still prominently featured on X’s shoes. It wants damages, and perhaps more importantly for Nas X … Nike wants the judge to block all sales of the Satan Shoe.

What are your thoughts America? Is Nike just trying to save face, or did enough Christians and Conservatives finally complain that it got their attention? Or is perhaps Satan where everyone draws the line, as they should!

Thanks to our friends at TMZ for contributing to this article.

