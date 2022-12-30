Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child, 2nd with Model Alyssa Scott to the World

Actor, Host, Comedian, and Rapper Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child into the world, a daughter named Halo Cannon with his wife model Alyssa Scott earlier this month.

Cannon and Scott who tragically lost their first child, Zen, in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

Scott took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that she and Cannon have welcomed their second child together.

“HI BABY,” she wrote before revealing that the child was born on Dec. 14.

In a separate Instagram post, Scott referenced her late child with the television host, Zen, who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2021.

“Zen is in every breath I take,” Scott wrote. “I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying, “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,” she continued.

“I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” Scott concluded the caption of her video,announcing the birth of her daughter.

In November, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abbey De La Rosa.

“You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Cannon and De La Rosa are also parents to Zion and Zillion, 18 months.

Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Morrocan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell, Golden, 5, Powerful, 18 months, and Rise, 1 month.

He welcomed his first child with Lanisha Cole, daughter Onyx, in September, and son Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi in July.

Just reckless, normal parents with 5 kids in a happy marriage don’t have enough time for their kids and this man has 12 kids in different states, FaceTime ain’t enough. Younger generation this ain’t it. — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) December 29, 2022

The birth of Cannon’s 12th child comes nearly a year after the death of his seventh. Zen died on Dec. 5, 2021 at just five months old.

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no long here,” Scott wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

We’re trying to keep up here, but it appears Nick has 12 kids with 6 different women, and he’s active with multiple women at the same time, this tweet summed it up for us here at The DC Patriot.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



