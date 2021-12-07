Nick Cannon Gives Emotional Message, Says His Infant Son Passed Away of Brain Tumor Over the Weekend

A tragic story coming out today in regards to the son of Masked Singer host, artist, Wild N Out, and The Nick Cannon Show host, Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon, host of The Nick Cannon Show, announced on Tuesday his five-month-old son with Alyssa Scott passed away of a brain tumor this past weekend.

Cannon said the baby suffered from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid build-up in the brain and, in this case, a malignant midline brain tumor. He was Cannon’s youngest and seventh child.

You can watch his heartfelt and emotional message live on his show today.

We all send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Nick and his entire family.

