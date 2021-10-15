NFL’s Only Openly Gay Player Asks & Receives Time Off After Gruden Emails Are Revealed

Well, who didn’t see this coming America?

The NFL’s only openly gay football player has requested and received time off after former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s emails were revealed.

Carl Nassib, asked for a personal day off after emails from his former coach Jon Gruden were published with denigrating remarks about homosexuals.

The Raiders granted the request; Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told reporters, “He just said he’s got a lot to process. There’s a lot that’s been going on the last few days. And, of course, we support that request.”

RAIDERS GM Mike Mayock: DL Carl Nassib, who is gay, requested a personal day. Said he has met with Nassib 3 times. Said Nassib is processing a lot of things and the team supports him. Mayock didn't mention ex-coach Gruden's homophobic emails, but that seemed to be behind this. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 13, 2021

“Nassib came out during Pride Month on June 21, announcing on Instagram that he planned on donating $10,000 The Trevor Project, which seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth,” the Daily Mail noted.

Gruden resigned Monday over emails he had written between 2011 and 2018 when he worked as an ESPN analyst.

He issued a statement on Monday saying, “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

What are your thoughts folks, have you ever needed time off work because of something someone said that had nothing to do with you?

