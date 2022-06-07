NFL Says Hello to Pride Month With First Ever Transgender Cheerleader

The woke corporations and insanity in America continue as they cater to less than 1% of the population for the entire month, exciting isn’t it?

The National Football League has announced the first openly transgender cheerleader who will be joining the squad for the Carolina Panthers’ Top Cats. Congratulations North Carolina!

Justine Lindsay, a 29-year-old make who identifies as a woman, (It’s a dude) told Buzzfeed News he is proud to “break down that door” for future trans athletes. God help us.

Lindsay announced that he was joining the Topcats and also came out as trans to his teammates and the rest of his community in an Instagram post.

“Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female,” the Instagram caption read.

NFL's first transgender cheerleader, Justine Lindsay, 29, signs for Carolina Panthers.



Lindsay will now represent the Carolina Panthers at everything from community events and fundraisers to business conferences.https://t.co/ST44kXXAEn — Dalton (@DaltonReport) June 6, 2022

“I was so scared,” Lindsay said, Buzzfeed reported. “There’s just some things you can’t post.”

“I just felt like when I posted it, whatever reaction I get from everyone, it does not matter. And then my phone started blowing up,” Lindsay added.

Even though Lindsay is the first openly trans cheerleader in the NFL, the Topcats director Chandalae Lanouette says he was hired because of his talent, not just because of his identity.

“My goal is to create a team of individuals that are absolute fire on the field but are incredible human beings in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to that spot,” Lanouette said, BuzzFeed reported.

How do the female cheerleaders feel about someone with a Penis changing naked with them now? That’s an interesting question, isn’t it?

