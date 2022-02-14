NFL Responds to Eminem Taking a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, After League Asked Him to Not Kneel

The social justice warriors were out at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, as rapper Eminem just couldn’t help himself, he just had to make a political statement in a fun filled atmosphere and pay respects to Colin Kaepernick, the washed up former NFL quarterback who’s been crying foul for almost a decade now.
The halftime show included Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.
It wasn’t however until the end of Eminems performance, that got rave reviews from almost everyone, that Eminem dropped to a knee.
This was of course to align himself with Colin Kaepernick, and the supposed stand he took during the National Anthem back in 2016 where the majority of Americans felt like it was disrespectful to the nation and the flag.
The NFL had reportedly asked him not to kneel, but put out this statement on Monday morning addressing the kneeling.
“Players have been taking knees since 2016 without sanctions, so musical talent wouldn’t be held to a different standard,” an NFL official told the New York Post.
The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 to become just the second NFL team in Super Bowl history to win at their home stadium.
What are your thoughts on this? Does anyone care anymore about the kneeling?
Yes they do especially family/long time friends of LEO. Eminem’s opinion means nothing to me it never has but sure he has to go along with it bc he is in a industry that has a lot of blacks. Either way he is nothing to me
