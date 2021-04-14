NFL Legend Herschel Walker Considering US Senate Run for 2022 in Georgia

Former NFL Great and Georgia Football legend Herschel Walker is reported to be considering a United States Senate run in the state of Georgia for 2022.

Walker, a staunch supporter of President Trump has gotten into politics in recent years to back the President and the America First movement.

In a recent episode of Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Walker said that President Trump has encouraged him to run for the Senate in 2022 in Georgia. Walker said he’s considering a run against Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.

“I’m very honored that they would consider me running for the Senate,” Walker replied, via Raw Story. “My family, we’re still going through this process of praying and really considering it. And at the same time, I take it very seriously. And people want me to decide, like, right now. And I said, guys, I want to take my time because this is a very serious, serious thing.”

“But I will tell you this,” he continued. “Herschel Walker believes in God. I believe in this country. I believe in the people. And I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run so just stay tuned. And I tell you what, it’s going to be exciting.”

Walker went on to say that his priorities as senator “most of all would be America.”

“Getting people to find out the truth so they can be educated and quit this dividing,” he explained. “I want to bring people back together.”

“I believe in America. I believe in the Constitution. That is something special,” Walker concluded.

What do you think America, can you dig a Senator Walker? We sure can!

