NFL Heiress STUNS and Turns Head on the Beach, This Isn’t Your Typical NFL Owner

The NFL Training camps have now began around America, and the Kansas City Chiefs ownership has an interesting way of kicking things off.

Gracie Hunt, the dynamic blonde bombshell heiress to the Chiefs franchise, threw up a photo that broke the internet in a Kansas City Chiefs bikini on social media to get everyone’s attention, and it worked.

She captioned the photo, “Chiefs training camp [right arrow] meets #Sharkweek.”

Then she proved she knows a thing or two about a thing or two by namedropping one of the Chiefs players, writing, “Very appropriate since we have our own shark. #55.”

That was a reference to Frank “The Shark” Clark.

This 23-year-old is living life to the fullest and proving why she’s a big deal now on social media, and you can see why!

But she’s not just a 23-year-old out for attention. Gracie is actually very involved with the team, on the sidelines, and helping to run the day-to-day operations of the team, she’s a true rockstar.

She loves the Chiefs, and left this message for fans at the end of the 2021 season.

She posted, “Our 2021 season is over, but the future is always full of hope and expectation.

“Thank you to each and every fan for pouring your heart, soul, and prayers into this team.

“Chiefs Kingdom wouldn’t be what it is without you.”

