NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were slated for a huge game on Monday night when the unthinkable happened. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in on a routine tackle when he suddenly popped up and then collapsed.

What unfolded next was nothing anyone expected, including CPR being performed on Hamlin for 9 minutes and being taken away in an ambulances as players and coaches stood by stunned and in tears.

The game was ultimately suspended until further notice, and Hamlin is unresponsive and on a breathing tube, but vitals are back to normal according to a family spokesperson.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The NFL released this statement: Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made as statement from the National Football League Tuesday to all of its teams and members. You can read it below.

“A short time ago, and after discussions with the two teams and the NFLPA, we advised Buffalo and Cincinnati that last night’s game will note be resumed this week. No decision has been made regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date and we have not announced any chances to this weekend’s schedule. We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters. If you have any questions in the meantime please call me or any of our staff.”

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly.

