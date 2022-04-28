Next Generation Patriots

The evil that the United States has encountered has been a product nothing short of the sinful desires of man, a lack of desire to adhere to the Bible, a lack of understanding of the Constitution, and people with an evil agenda being elected into office. Not that the right is perfect, because it is not, but the wickedness that we have seen has come primarily from the liberals. It is the liberal agenda that supports the vile murdering of babies, the teaching of sexual deviance to children, the creation of racial offenses, and more. It is time for Christians and patriots to rise up and speak the truth. The mission of my podcast is to spread the light of the Gospel into every aspect of life. This should be the mission of every Christian, young and old.

In this episode of A StoneWall’s Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews 16-year-old patriot, Caroline Smith. Caroline hosts a conservative political show, The Patriot Talk. She has also had amazing opportunities to interview some of the biggest voices in the movement including Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, Congressman Mo Brooks, Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and so many more! She has also been blessed to commentate on national networks such as Newsmax, One America News Network, and Real America’s Voice. Caroline is also an ambassador for Turning Point USA, the biggest conservative youth organization in American history.

I hope you enjoy this episode with Caroline. It was truly an honor to have her on my show!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Alex Stone My name is Alex Stone, and I am 17 years old. I am on a mission to bring the light of the Gospel into every aspect of life. See author's posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...