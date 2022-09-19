Newsom DEMANDS DeSantis Debate Him, Immediately Gets Mocked By Everyone on the Internet and It’s Hilarious

By now it should be pretty obvious to you that California Governor Gavin Newson has a crush on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It should also be pretty obvious to you if you understand how things work, Newsom will more than likely be the Democrat nominee in 2024, and he thinks his person to beat is DeSantis.

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but there are many people who believe he will eventually be arrested, and they aren’t just on the left. If that happens, it’s anyone’s guess as to where the political landscape falls. However Newsom, also Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, more than likely has some insider knowledge of the situation, and he’s banking on his opponent in 2024 being DeSantis. Let’s hope we’re wrong about all of this, but let’s continue for the sake of it.

Newsom has even been so psychotic that he joined Trump’s Truth Social platform just to attack DeSantis. He’s even spent millions in ads on Fox News attacking DeSantis. This guy either has DeSantis envy, or he knows something we don’t, and we think he’s convinced DeSantis will be the nominee from the GOP he faces in 2024 for the presidency.

Now the idiot in charge of California is demanding that Florida’s head honcho debate him, but why?

Newsom’s even claiming that DeSantis kidnapped the illegal aliens that were sent to Martha’s Vineyard on a plane, its’ getting laughable.

Newsom, without any evidence that the migrants were sent with “the intent” to be “humiliated and dehumanized” continues to spew the nonsense. MSNBC who does the bidding of the DNC reported Friday afternoon that the illegal immigrants were “not angry with Ron DeSantis” and that they are “actually thanking him for having brought them to Martha’s Vineyard.” Hell, why not, who wouldn’t want to go to that swank luxury vacation from the hell hole of the southern border?

DeSantis has now responded to Newsom’s stupidity.

“So, the governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You need to prosecute Texas and Florida governors,’” DeSantis said.

“And all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” DeSantis said as the audience and officials on stage with him erupted into laughter and cheers.

Newsom bizarrely went and found a tweet from a month ago from disgraced journalist Dan Rather in which Rather suggested that CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht host a debate between Newsom and DeSantis.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom claimed. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

The press corp mocked Newsom fiercely for begging for attention after the publicity stunt he pulled demanding DeSantis debate him.

“One of the fundamental rules of politics is that the only person who demands debates is the person losing the argument,” Brigham wrote. “(disclosure, ex-Newsom staffer).”

Breitbart News Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak tweeted: “This is a weak response. Newsom started the fight with threats of arrest, and tries to end it with hair products.”

“Oh FFS. This is all so pathetic. It’s why politicians are in total disrepute,” Fox News host Steve Hilton tweeted. “Can’t these people focus on solving problems in a practical way instead of all this nonsense?”

Political commentator Hans Mahncke tweeted: “Newsom wants to elevate DeSantis to elevate himself. That’s the main thing here. But he’s probably also figured that his own chances with Democrat primary voters will rise considerably if DeSantis is the GOP nominee.”

“California governor paying for re-election billboards in other states accuses Florida governor of being desperate for attention,” political analyst Rob Pyers tweeted.

“Look at me! Look at me!” retired baseball player Dennis Sarfate tweeted. “This screams nobody is paying attention to me so I need to get back in the spot light.”

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...