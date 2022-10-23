Newsmax Severs Ties With Lara Logan After She Says World Leaders ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’

Newsmax, one of the right leaning stations in America has severed and cut ties with former “60 Minutes” correspondent and former Fox News contributor Lara Logan after she made comments the company called “reprehensible.”

Logan, an award winning war correspondent, was interviewed on Wednesday by Newsmax host Eric Bolling, who anchors the show “The Balance.”

Bolling brought Logan on the program to discuss the global elites and their favoritism towards leftist ideologies and policies. He then asked Logan about the situation on the southern border, where over 300,000 illegal aliens are crossing into the United States every month.

“God believes in sovereignty, and national identity, and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” Logan responded. Her comments were transcribed by the news site Mediaite.

“And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”

Logan then added: “And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. You’ve all known [historian Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum.

“You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children?”

Logan added: “Those are the people, right? They’re not gonna win. They’re not going to win.”

Newsmax made the following statement on Logan’s appearance on their network.

“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” Newsmax said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “We have no plans to interview her again.”

Logan was a frequent contributor and had a show on Fox Nation called “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” on Fox News streaming service and channel. According to The New York Post, Fox Nation dropped her as well as her talent agency after she appeared on “Fox News Primetime” last November and compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to the notorious Nazi “Angel of Death,” Dr. Josef Mengele.

“This is what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them — he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan, 50, said on the show.

