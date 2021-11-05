Newsmax Benches Star White House Reporter Emerald Robinson Over Covid Tweets

According to multiple outlets including radical left leaning The Daily Beast, Newsmax has sidelined star White House reporter Emerald Robinson.

The reason they are giving is because Robinson claimed that Covid-19 vaccines contain a “bioluminescent” tracker linked to the Devil.

“If we are going to be viewed as a news organization, we have to act like one,” a current Newsmax employee told The Daily Beast, cheering a decision to sideline the far-right star.

The tweet in question has since been taken down by Twitter. They claim that Robinson was peddling Covid-19 misinformation, even though there is barely any information or testing on the vaccine itself, but what the hell do we know, right America? We only deal in facts over at The DC Patriot. Facts are, you really know nothing about these vaccines, because they pushed them out in a year or less.

Robinson warned “Christians” that the vaccines include “a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” she also stated that the shot was the mark of the beast, referencing revelations.

A Newsmax spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the network is “currently reviewing the posts and during that period Ms. Robinson will not be on the air but continue with duties for the network.”

Several Newsmax staffers cheered on the decision to bench Robinson. “It’s really buzzing the newsroom,” one current employee told The Daily Beast. “I think it’s a good idea. If we are going to be viewed as a news organization, we have to act like one.” Another staffer agreed that sidelining the reporter was “probably was the safe thing to do,” as “it was a stupid thing to tweet.”

Notice those are all “anonymous” quotes from The Daily Beast, but Newsmax does have quite a bit to answer for here.

Newsmax made the following statement on the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

“Newsmax strongly believes and has reported that the Covid 19 vaccines are safe and effective. We do not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax,” the network said in a Tuesday statement. “The many medical experts appearing on Newsmax have supported the use of the vaccine.”

What are your thoughts America, did Newsmax cave to liberal news media and pressure from the radical leftists?

