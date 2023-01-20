Newly Released Video Shows Trump Supporters Dragging Rosanne Boyland’s Body After She was Killed by Police on Jan 6 [WARNING: Graphic Video]

A horrific scene unfolding as newly released video from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shows Trump supporters dragging the body of Rosanne Boyland away after police killed her on January 6.

The video is graphic, in fact is terrible.

Keep in mind the D.C. police internal affairs declared the beating of Rosanne Boyland “objectively reasonable”

Video footage reportedly taken after Boyland had fallen unconscious in the tunnel shows MPD Officer Lila Morris beating Boyland with a steel baton and what appeared to be a wooden walking stick.

Morris can be seen on bodycam footage picking up the stick, raising it over her head and striking Boyland several times in quick succession before being pulled back by other officers.

Following the events of Jan. 6, Morris was hailed as a hero and traveled to the Super Bowl in Tampa as a guest of honor.Texas resident Gary McBride filed a police brutality complaint with the D.C. police department in connection with the incident.

McBride said he was told by the director of the Risk Management Division of the MPD Internal Affairs Bureau that “use of force within this investigation was determined to be objectively reasonable.”

“Officer Morris is still employed with the MPD and not facing criminal charges related to the use of force on January 6,” Capt. David Augustine, the director, told McBride.

The Internal Affairs investigation concluded that Boyland, a resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, was already unconscious when Morris beat her, according to a report from the Epoch Times.

The D.C. medical examiner determined that Boyland died of an accidental overdose of Adderall, an explanation that her friends and family have not accepted. Boyland’s father says his late daughter had been taking the prescription medication for a decade.

You can watch the graphic video below.

WATCH: WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

