NEWLY RELEASED POLL SHOWS BIDEN WITH UNUSUAL APPROVAL RATING BUMP AFTER STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

A new poll released on Friday by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National poll shows that President Joe Biden’s approval got a significant bumper after his State of the Union (SOTU) speech, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.​

The poll that was conducted on March 1 and 2 showed that Biden’s approval rating increased to 47% from 39% compared to the last poll released in February. It said the gains are mostly among Democrats and Independents, rising to 90% and 39% approval ratings, respectively.



According to Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll, told NPR, “It gets him back to where he was pre-Afghanistan.”



Typically, SOTU speeches don’t affect approval rating’s this much for a president, with Gallup recording an average approval increase of 0.2% over a 40-year period, between 1978 and 2018. Biden’s handling of the Ukraine crisis has increased to 52% from 34% in the last poll.



The vast majority, 83% said they support the economic sanctions of the U.S. and allies levied against Russia, including 8 of 10 Republicans. Over two-thirds respondents said they would still support the sanctions, even if they resulted in higher energy prices, including 6 of 10 Republicans.



Miringoff told NPR, “There is a find line, but the bottom line is Democrats came home and the nation, on the whole war in Ukraine, people are behind him.”



Strong job numbers reported by the Biden Administration on Friday of adding 678,000 jobs to the economy in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) beating economists’ expectations.



But a majority of respondents, 53%, still do not approve of the president’s handling of the economy, while 51% also think Biden’s foreign policy choices have weakened the United States standing in the world.

