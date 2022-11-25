Newly Elected House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Vows More Investigations by GOP Into Democrat and Biden Corruption

With the Republicans having won a majority in the House of Representatives for the new Congress, leaders inthat chamber are beginning to make some of their plans and priorities known, including investigating Hunter Biden’s business deals and Joe’s involvement, removing Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and potentially removing Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

According to Representative Steve Scalise, (R-LA), who was elected House Majority Leader for the upcoming session, said on Monday that Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Hunter Biden’s “laptop scandal,” and the origin of COVID-19 will be investigated.

Republicans in Congress have made efforts at investigating the origin of COVID-19 and what role the United States possibly played by funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth Alliance. It was back in 2021 when Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) harshly questioned FBI Director Chris Wray, about that agency’s interactions with Chinese virologist Yan Li-Meng, who came to the United States inApril 2020 and presented the FBI with evidence that COVID-19 was an engineered virus (due to a telltale double CGG amino acid sequence), hinting that the FBI was part of a cover-up.

Various Senate committees have looked into U.S. funding of gain-of-function research at Wuhan, and in October the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Minority oversight staff concluded in an interim report that “SARS-CoV-2 and the resulting COVID-19 global pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident associated with coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.” Without having amajority in either chamber, though, their efforts have been stymied.

Once the new Congress convenes, that all changes. In an interview with Breitbart’s Alex Marlow, Scalise said the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will open an investigation.

Scalise continued, “The origins of COVID is something we’ve talked about a lot, and looking into whether or not taxpayer money was used by companies like EcoHealth Alliance to promote gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab, where many scientists have said that’s where COVID started, not at some wet market where a bat ate an animal and the animal ate you or who knows what they are saying. That turns out it doesn’t seem to be true, but we never investigated it because, you know, Speaker Pelosi, Biden, don’t want to confront China on anything, and we’ve got to be aggressive there.”



As White Coat Waste project’s Justin Goodman says, “The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened. As the very organization to expose National Institute of Health (NIH) reckless funding of the Wuhan animal lab, we applaud the incoming House leadership for committing to investigate if a lab leak caused the pandemic. Polls show that a majority of Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, believe that COVID-19 started at the Wuhan lab and want to see it investigated. We have a right to know if dangerous taxpayer-funded coronavirus experiments on bats and humanized mice caused a pandemic. This is the most important issue of our time.”



When that investigation reveals what we all know it will reveal, the consequences must be severe.

