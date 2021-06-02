New York Times Reporter Claims Trump is Telling Close Allies He Will Be Reinstated by August…

Interesting shots fired on Tuesday as New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed that former President Donald J. Trump is telling his close allies that he will be reinstated by August.

For the “fact-checkers” who are constantly trying to censor us, we are simply sharing what a New York Times journalist reported on.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will be reinstated by August” Haberman tweeted, adding “(no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).” The NYT reported was responding to a CNN video.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Haberman followed up in a Twitter thread, also stating: “But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).”

But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago). — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Don’t believe the report that Donald Trump says he’ll be reinstated as President by August. This is being circulated by Trump haters. I have recently spoken with Mr. Trump extensively on two occasions. He certainly would have mentioned that as we had wide ranging discussions. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 1, 2021

What are your thoughts America?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...