New York Times Makes Major CORRECTION That Changes The Entire Narrative Of January 6th

Not that it will get much notice in the corrupt media, but a key piece of the narrative around last month’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol turns out to be a complete lie.

One reason why Democrats and the media have been allowed to smear Trump supporters as violent extremists and domestic terrorists is the tragic and unfortunate death of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was involved in the chaos on January 6th and died the next day.

Sicknick’s death was attributed to being beaten with a fire extinguisher by protesters and was used to accuse the former POTUS of inciting murder, a very serious charge that was leveled against Trump by top Democrats.

But the story of how Office Sicknick actually died has never held up to any serious scrutiny, largely because in an area filled with surveillance cameras, there was no footage to support the claims that he was bludgeoned to death.

Nonetheless, the media ran with the story including the New York Times whose sensationalist coverage of Sicknick’s death greatly contributed to the current state of mass hysteria.

But the NYT’s story with the inflammatory headline of Capitol Police Officer Dies From Injuries in Pro-Trump Rampage was just more of the same fake news that the once-venerable newspaper has pumped out for the last five years.

The paper has now quietly issued a correction noting that Sicknick’s death was not caused by being attacked with a fire extinguisher.

The New York Times Retracts the Sicknick Story https://t.co/JUBhtSKqjb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2021

Via The Washington Examiner, “New York Times quietly updates report on fire extinguisher striking Capitol Police officer”:

“The New York Times quietly updated a month-old report about the siege of Congress which perpetuated the idea that U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick might have died after being struck by a fire extinguisher.

Now affixed to the top of the report, headlined: Capitol Police Officer Dies From Injuries in Pro-Trump Rampage, is an update note. “New information has emerged regarding the death of the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick that questions the initial cause of his death provided by officials close to the Capitol Police,” the missive states in italic letters.

Capitol Police announced that Sicknick, a 42-year-old who joined the agency in 2008, died at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, one day after rioters sieged the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers counted electoral votes to affirm President Biden’s victory.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. Capitol Police said Sicknick’s death would be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and federal partners. Charges have yet to be filed in the case.

The next day, the New York Times reported Sicknick “was struck by a fire extinguisher,” citing two law enforcement officials, prompting other news outlets to echo this reporting.”

The false narrative began to deteriorate when CNN reported that the efforts by investigators to build a murder case around Office Sicknick’s death were not bearing fruit because the reports of being beaten with the fire extinguisher were not true.

CNN saves this nugget for the 8th paragraph:



“Medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.”https://t.co/coAVfuXhin — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 5, 2021

According to CNN:

“According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.

One possibility being considered by investigators is that Sicknick became ill after interacting with a chemical irritant like pepper spray or bear spray that was deployed in the crowd. But investigators reviewing video of the officer’s time around the Capitol haven’t been able to confirm that in tape that has been recovered so far, the official said.

The case could also be complicated if Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition.”

If the evidence did exist that Sicknick died due to being assaulted with a fire extinguisher, it would have been aired 24/7 and used as the key argument to convict Trump during the travesty of the Senate impeachment trial.

But as we expected, it was just another hoax.

Such is the sad case of the total collapse of what used to be a free and fair media but now serves as a propaganda arm of a political party that has fully embraced the idea of the big lie.

