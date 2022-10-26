New York Supreme Court Reinstates ALL Employees Fired for Being Unvaccinated, Orders Backpay “Being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting Covid-19.”

In one of the biggest and most massive blows in New York liberal politics, the New York Supreme Court has ordered all employees fired for being unvaccinated reinstated, and has ordered immediate backpay from those who fired them.

Their rights have been violated according to the highest court in the state of New York. The court found Monday that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting Covid-19” a claim fraudulently made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier this year that his administration would not rehire employees who had been fired over their vaccination status. Oh yes, you will Eric.

New York City alone has fired roughly 1,400 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year are the city adopted the tyrannical and bogus vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

NY State Supreme Court reinstates all fired unvaccinated employees, orders backpay, says the state violated rights, acted arbitrary & capricious, notes:“Being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting Covid-19.”https://t.co/nvOsWfa56S pic.twitter.com/WhH4wje2bQ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 25, 2022

The head of the FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro and FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters President Lt. James McCarthy both condemned Adams earlier this year when he allowed vaccine mandate exemptions for sports athletes and performers, slapping first responders and those saving lives in the face.

“We’re here to say that we support the revocation of the vaccine mandate that the mayor announced on Thursday,” McCarthy said. “We think that it should be extended as well. We support the revocation of the mandate for the athletes and performers that work in New York City. We think that the people that work for New York City should also have the mandate relocated for them.”

“If you’re going to remove the vaccine mandate for certain people in the city, you need to remove it for everybody in the city,” Ansbro said. “If you’re going to follow the science, science is going to tell you there isn’t any danger right now, and putting hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers out of work is not in the best interest of the city. It’s not safe.”

What a win for the state of New York today!

