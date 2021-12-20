New York State Legislation to Vote for INDEFINITE DETENTION of Unvaxxed at Governors Discretion

A scary and tyrannical reality is about to come to pass in one of America’s most liberal states.

The New York State legislature will vote on a bill that would allow the Governor of New York to Indefinitely Detain unvaccinated residents and Americans.

(NATIONAL PULSE) – On January 5th, 2022, the New York Senate and Assembly will vote on a bill that would, if passed into law, grant permissions to remove and detain cases, contacts, carriers, or anyone suspected of presenting a “significant threat to public health” and remove them from public life on an indefinite basis.

Bill A416 presents a serious risk to the basic liberties of all Americans in the state of New York, including their right to choose whether or not to receive medical treatment and vaccinations related to thus far undetermined contagious diseases.

The bill gives the Governor of New York, his or her delegates – including but not limited to the commissioner and heads of local health departments – the right to remove and detain any individuals or groups of people through issuing a single order. The orders only have to include the individual’s name(s) or “reasonably specific descriptions of the individuals or groups.”

