New York State Edict Says Health Department FIRING Medical Workers Who Refuse COVID Jabs is OK

In a disgusting move, health care workers who refuse to get the coronavirus jabs could be fired under an emergency edict expected to be approved Thursday by the New York State Health Department, The New York Post is reporting.

“Covered entities may terminate personnel who are not fully vaccinated and do not have a valid medical exemption and are unable to otherwise ensure individuals are not engaged in

patient/resident care or expose other covered personnel,” the proposed rule states.

The Empire State has over 450,000 health care workers in hospitals, nursing homes, and other settings that required them to start getting the vaccine by September 27 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. They claim it curbs the spread, but as more people get vaccinated, the numbers grow, odd right?

The policy was announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Health Department last week.

At the time, DOH officials said they were still finalizing the rules when asked whether employers could discipline health care workers — including dismissal.

The revised edict, expected to be approved by the DOH’s planning council under new Gov. Kathy Hochul, clearly gives medical facility directors the authority to fire those who spurn the vaccine.

Vaccine mandates across America are causing massive backlash as tens of millions Americans are pushing back on the experimental vaccines. The vaccine still doesn’t have full approval and even the Pfizer won’t have trials done until 2025, but it’s being given the nod based on some technicalities.

The Big Apple’s largest police union — the Police Benevolent Association — has threatened to sue the city if cops are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can read more from our friends at The New York Post.

