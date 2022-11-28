New York Post Features DC Patriot’s Mindy Robinson’s SLAM of President Joe Biden [DETAILS INSIDE]

Our own Mindy Robinson is always making us proud, but today is a special day as she’s featured on the cover of The New York Post’s website hammering President Joe Biden.
As you may or may not have seen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, another disturbing picture involving Joe Biden and children emerged. This photo shows him peering through a window looking at children who were taking a picture of him, it’s absolutely frightening at this point.
Our own Mindy Robinson was featured HERE in The New York Post.
DC Patriot journalist Mindy Robinson said, “It’s like a horror movie, someone save the kids.”
The selfie with Biden peering through the window is absolutely creepy as hell, no one is denying that folks. What would even make an. adult think this is okay, or why would you even attempt it?
Kudos to our own Mindy Robinson, she’s a warrior for the truth and for standing up to these tyrants and calling them out. We’re super proud of her! Keep calling them out Mindy!
