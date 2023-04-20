New York Mayor Eric Adams is Now Angry at Meat and Cheese and He Wants to Regulate it [INSANE VIDEO INSIDE]

The vegan mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, is looking to curb meat consumption as part of his efforts to combat climate change. Adams aims to decrease food-related greenhouse gas emissions by 33% over the next seven years. “After buildings and transportation, food is the third-largest source of emissions in cities,” said Adams.

He added that not all foods are created equal, with meat and dairy products being major contributors to the emissions crisis.

No one expects a school lunch to be fine dining but… this is black beans, tomato and corn for NYC schools very first #VeganFriday. Option 2 was this burrito which wasn’t even #vegan. Tonight at 11pm on @ABC7NY. burrito credit @jenchung pic.twitter.com/zwIkoKzC8y — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 5, 2022

New data from the city revealed that food production and consumption account for 20% of New York City’s greenhouse gas emissions. The mayor has pledged to reduce food-based emissions at agencies by 33% in the next seven years and is urging the private sector to follow suit, according to CBS New York.

Adams has already implemented “Meatless Mondays” in New York City schools and has forced children to participate in “Vegan Fridays.” However, these initiatives have faced resistance, with kids reportedly dumping vegan tacos in the garbage.

Last February, Adams stated his desire to convert all New Yorkers to a plant-based diet, saying, “I’ve got to get New Yorkers to eat a plant-based centered life.” However, it’s important to note that plant-based diets lack essential nutrients like iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc, which are found in animal products like meat and dairy.

Despite the potential health risks associated with a vegan diet, Adams appears to be pushing forward with his agenda. He wants all New Yorkers to adopt his nutrient-deficient vegan diet, and if they don’t comply, he may resort to force.

This is the @NYCMayor new vegan option for Fridays. Most of the kids dumped this in the garbage or just ate the cookies. It smelled like armpits & it was completely unappetizing. Why would you remove options for students? A dry cheese sandwich isn’t going to cut it. @NYCSchools pic.twitter.com/PKot8IyNp6 — M (@salemviolets) February 4, 2022

This type of government overreach and infringement on personal dietary choices is unacceptable and should be met with resistance from citizens who value their individual freedoms.

WATCH:

🇺🇸🇺🇸 NEW YORK MAYOR & GENERALLY CORRUPT IDIOT ERIC ADAMS 🇺🇸🇺🇸



Here is it telling you meat & dairy are both bad for you & the planet.



ARE YOU GETTING IT YET?



It’s a scam designed to take your freedoms & centralise all power including food & water production. pic.twitter.com/kFvYS3NZQS — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) April 18, 2023

