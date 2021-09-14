New York Maternity Ward Has to Stop Delivering Babies Because Too Many Staffers Quit Over Vaccine Mandate

Here comes another dose of truth, which is exactly what you’ll find at The DC Patriot. We don’t pull punches, we don’t cater to feelings, and we bring the truth and the heat 24/7. Make sure you have us bookmarked. This story is one that’s happening all over America.

A hospital in upstate New York has announced that it will soon halt the deliveries of babies because maternity workers have quit their jobs over the Covid-19 vaccine mandates that were ordered by former governor Andrew Cuomo, before the tyrant in the White House went full blown Stalin on America last week.

These are people who went to school to learn a profession, who loved helping people. They treated patients, some of them with Covid, all throughout 2020 when they were considered heroes. Now they’re treated like caged animals, being forced to take an experimental vaccine they don’t want to take. Should we remind you these are nurses who are trained and see patients, and no what disease and viruses look like?

On August 16, the disgruntled Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York was enforcing the vaccine mandate on all health care workers, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, adult care, nursing homes, and other types of care centers.

The mandate required all health care workers to get the jab by September 27. That meant they didn’t have a whole lot of time to even consider the options. Because they had to be fully vaccinated by that ridiculous deadline. You have to have 21 days in between the first Pfizer jab, and 30 days in between the first and second Moderna jab.

Think about the legal ramifications of the tyrant’s mandates, it’s horrific. He mandated the jab before the FDA gave approval for Comirnaty, not the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which means, at that time, all three of the vaccines available in the United States weren’t approved. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are all under the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the FDA.

By federal law, no employer, including the government can force employees to take an experimental vaccine, but that horrible human being did.

Now we have the guy who wants to be like Stalin, Joe Biden in the White House. He’s now mandating it to any companies with more than 100 employees, which will mean close to 100 million Americans will have to get the jab or lose their jobs.

On Friday, during a press conference, Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer disclosed that of the thirty hospital employees who resigned, 21 are in clinical areas. There are six employees in the maternity who will quit over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and another 7 who are uncertain about getting the vaccine, according to WWNY-TV.

That’s a ton to one hospital folks, 30.. yikes. Cayer then admitted that the hospital will not be able to run the maternity ward safely and will pause delivering babies after September 24.

he said they will look for assistance from the Department of Health to keep the maternity ward running, but they are already understaffed because of resignations.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” Cayer said.

“Our hope is as we get closer (to the deadline), the numbers will increase of individuals who are vaccinated, fewer individuals will leave and maybe, with a little luck, some of those who have resigned will reconsider,” Cayer said.

Twenty-seven percent of the hospital’s staff are not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Cayer.

Cayer said that the vaccines and masking provide the “highest level of protection,” so he supports the mandate.

“It just is a crazy time,” Cayer said. “Rural hospitals everywhere are really trying to figure out how we’re going to make it work.”

