New York Library Allowing Free Access To Kids as Young as 13-Year-Old Adult Books Banned by Conservative States and Cities

America is in the middle of a culture war, and it now has taken a level of insanity like we haven’t ever seen before.

Far away from states like Texas and Florida, organizations in deep blue New York are stepping into the Frey and directly lending 25,000 books to non-residents since this past spring, including thousands of students living in states were these sexual adult content books are banned. That’s right, they want your children to be sexually indoctrinated.

The Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanned” program provides access to its eBook collection and learning database for people between the ages of 13 and 21.

The library’s program is reaching deep into red Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materials that might cause anyone to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” because of their race or gender identity. In layman’s terms they don’t want you teaching children about transgenderism, which is correct. That should be left up to the parents, but the liberals are doing all they can to make this a reality.

Now students and community members are making yard sigs, and kids are wearing shirts to school advertising the program with a barcode that connects to the BPL website on phones.

“The QR code has become — for lack of a better phrasing — it’s become a symbol of resistance locally in my state,” former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier said in an interview. She says she quit in protest, and her teaching license is now in jeopardy, after she provided the code to students.

Proponents say they are protecting children from sexualized material, political indoctrination, and concepts designed to impart guilt on white students. Because that’s exactly what’s happening.

Meanwhile, detractors say the policy stops discussion around institutional racism and deprives LGBTQ children resources to better understand themselves.

Let’s get something straight, there are no LGBTQ children, there are only adults who push this bullshit on them. Let kids be kids, and when they become 18, they can do whatever they want to do.

The group No Left Turn in Education, which supports some bans, says it opposes schools that impose the “orthodoxy of the left,” as well as books containing sexually explicit imagery.

“The school is not a playground for politicians,” founder and president Elana Fishbein said. “The school is to educate kids to give them the tools that they need to eventually succeed in life. … It should be neutral territory.”

But in Wisconsin, for example, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in June that if he loses reelection in November, Republicans will ban books, especially those pertaining to LGBTQ issues.

Back in Oklahoma, Boismier’s departure galvanized parents in the area to hand out flyers and T-shirts with the QR code that students are wearing to school. Heather Hall, who owns a local bookstore, said Books Unbanned has been a lifeline for her middle-schooler, River, who uses they/them pronouns.

“How extraordinary is it that I am in Norman, Oklahoma … I have my kid who is going through some stuff in middle school and has access to these very kind people all the way across the country,” she said.

Before the academic year began, Boismier covered potentially violative books in her classroom with butcher paper that included the QR code for Books Unbanned. That prompted a parent to complain that students could access “pornographic material,” including “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe that explains what it means to be nonbinary and asexual.

Boismier said that she was initially told she was being placed on administrative leave. But the school district denied that claim, saying she was never placed on administrative leave, suspended or fired and that Boismier chose to resign.

Liberal Brooklyn’s intrusion is frustrating conservatives like Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters, who says some books are inappropriate for kids and wants Boismier’s license revoked.

“Rather than being more concerned about the kids and their development and is this appropriate for kids at that grade level, they’ve decided to take an ideological bent here — not an academic exercise — but an ideological one in pushing this into our schools,” Walters said in an interview.

What’s your take America, should liberal states be able to send minors books about being gay, or transgender? Thanks to our friends at Politico for contributing to this article.

