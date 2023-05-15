New York Hotel Cancels 30 Rooms Booked for a Wedding to Make Room for Illegal Aliens

A Florida couple’s wedding plans have been thrown into chaos as a New York hotel callously prioritized illegal aliens over their special day. The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh heartlessly canceled 30 rooms that the couple had legally booked for their June wedding, leaving them scrambling to find last-minute accommodations for their guests.

The groom expressed his frustration, stating, “We signed a contract. We had a legal contract to have those rooms. We just wanted everybody to be safe and have a good time.” This blatant disregard for their contractual agreement by the hotel is not only disrespectful but also indicative of a disturbing trend.

According to reports from the New York Post, the Crossroads Hotel had decided to make room for migrants from New York City, leaving the couple and their wedding party in the lurch. This move has not only impacted this Florida couple but also affected 15 veterans who were unceremoniously kicked out of the hotel just last week.

Adding insult to injury, eyewitnesses reported that after the veterans and the wedding party were evicted, individuals of Middle Eastern descent, believed to be illegal aliens, were seen leisurely entering the hotel. It is a disheartening scene where American citizens and those who have served our country are treated as disposable, while those who have entered the country unlawfully are given preferential treatment.

Deanna Mifsud, 35, expressed her anger, stating, “We felt discarded, disappointed, and angry that they just tossed us aside to make an extra dollar for the hotel. It’s just not right.” The couple, originally from New York themselves, had planned a memorable wedding on June 24 at Lippincott Manor in upstate Walkill, with 160 guests from across the country set to attend.

To accommodate their guests, the couple had thoughtfully booked a total of 30 rooms at The Crossroads Hotel, a convenient location just 20 minutes from the wedding venue. This decision was made to ensure the comfort and convenience of their bridal party, guests traveling from various states such as California, Florida, Arizona, Minnesota, Connecticut, New Jersey, Long Island, and Westchester.

Not only had the couple arranged the rooms, but they had also paid for transportation to and from the party, going the extra mile to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for their loved ones. However, their plans were callously disrupted by the hotel’s abrupt and insensitive decision to prioritize illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens celebrating a momentous occasion.

This unfortunate incident highlights the growing disregard for the rights and well-being of American citizens in favor of accommodating those who have entered the country illegally. It is a troubling trend that must be addressed, as hardworking Americans should not be cast aside in their own land.

As the couple navigates the aftermath of this shocking ordeal, it is crucial that they seek appropriate recourse, exploring legal avenues and holding the hotel accountable for their actions. No couple should have to endure such disrespect and inconvenience on what should be the happiest day of their lives.

Crossroads hotel in Newburgh, NY . This is where the veterans were replaced with migrants. The person who filmed this video for me stated that the alleged migrants being moved into the hotel are not Latin , he states they look Middle Eastern . He stated a buses had been dropping… pic.twitter.com/PiOZHLnoUC — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) May 14, 2023

