New York Health-Care Workers Fired for Refusing Jab Will Be REJECTED for Unemployment

Employees at New York State hospitals, adult care, and long-term care facilities who are fired or quit because they don’t want to follow the state’s draconian vaccine mandate for health-care workers will NOT be allowed to collect unemployment benefits in most cases.

However those who just refuse to get a job for the second straight year, they’ll keep sitting on their asses and drawing a check.

“Absent a valid request for accommodation,” these workers won’t be able to collect unemployment benefits “because these are workplaces where an employer has a compelling interest in such a mandate, especially if they already require other immunizations,” according to the New York Department of Labor website.

Can you believe this? Meanwhile, those who haven’t even tried to get a job for almost two years and are still drawing unemployment will be able to do so.

Hospital, adult care and long-term care workers had until Monday to get an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose, under an executive order former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Aug. 16.

It’s up to employers to “develop a plan for implementation of the mandate and what happens if employees do not comply,” Erin Silk, a spokesperson for New York’s Department of Health, told MarketWatch. “Their plans could include termination,” she added.

According to Ronald Zambrano, an employment law chair at West Coast Trial Lawyers, a Los Angeles-based law firm, refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if your employer requires one, “is akin to an employee’s refusal to submit to permissible drug tests or participate in safety trainings.”

That means that such an employee, when terminated, would not qualify for unemployment benefits, Zambrano said.

However, New York is unique from most states in that “a worker who refuses an employer’s directive to get vaccinated may be eligible for [unemployment insurance] in some cases if that person’s work has no public exposure and the worker has a compelling reason for refusing to comply with the directive,” according to the state Department of Labor’s website.

What are your thoughts America, tired of this yet?

