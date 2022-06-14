New York Education System Poisoning Kids with Far Left Propaganda Giving a Copy of ‘A Story of Liberated Childhood to Students 10 and 11-Years-Old

The indoctrination of children in New York City is at an all time high, and the New York Post is hammering the New York education system.

New York City school kids are learning their AOCs.

A book intended for 10- and 11-year-olds — which glorifies socialist Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her far-left “Squad,” knocks religion, and mocks Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – is being distributed to public school libraries, parents told The Post.

The book, “What You Don’t Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood,” was written and illustrated by Brooklynite Anastasia Higginbotham and appears on a fifth-grade independent reading list labeled “Universal Mosaic.” The DOE’s new Mosaic curriculum is supposed to kick off next year.

The picture book centers on a black child who talks about fitting in at school and church and a friend “who’s queer like me.”

Wait a minute, when I was 10 or 11-years-old, I was playing with GI Joe’s and Transformers. What in the hell is wrong with parents and teachers in this state?

The boy, named Demetrius, is shown in a church where he says, “Churches can preach all they want about love — the only thing that I feel when I’m here is shame.”

The boy’s spirit meets Jesus – who is apparently a Democrat — and who tells him “everyone is invited to love and be loved.” The distressed looking boy points to an unnamed white man — a McConnell lookalike — and says, “Even — ?” Jesus replies “Yes.”

Higginbotham, in a reading of the book posted to YouTube, confirmed that the unnamed white man is, indeed, McConnell and they are at Catholic church.

“That’s Mitch McConnell. And the child wants to know if even Mitch McConnell is invited to love and be loved considering all the harm he is causing,” she said.

Trust me, I’m no fan of Mitch McConnell, but what in the hell does this have to do with anything? Last I checked Mitch McConnell wasn’t being chastised and being told he can’t take communion for supporting abortion like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden..

The narrative later goes on to preach that “We will rewrite the rules we live by and love the world into balance,” accompanied by an illustration of the boy watching television with his parents. Depicted on the TV screen, and named in the book, are “U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.”

So we are using four of the most despicable, anti-American, and in some cases anti-Semitic politicians in Washington to sell a book about tolerance and love?

Please excuse me while my head explodes.

Thankfully there are still parents paying attention:

One Staten Island mom said she thought the book was anti-Catholic and that with its mix of religion and politics “has no place in the classroom.”

“It’s a horrible book,” the mom said.

The “author”, Anastasia Higginbotham, clearly a virtue-signaling white woman with an agenda, has published other page-turners such as “Not My Idea,” about a child who “connects to the opportunity and their responsibility to dismantle white supremacy”, and “The Bell Rang” for kindergartners that discusses slavery, and “I’m Not a Girl,” about being transgender, which was on a first-grade reading list.

Teachers in district 65 in Illinois were instructed to read "Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness" by Anastasia Higginbotham to their Pre-K through fifth-grade students. The book includes a depiction of a white man with a devil’s tail holding a "Contract Binding You to Whiteness." https://t.co/BkXyN5pjsX — Henrik Palmgren 🇸🇪 🐗 (@Henrik_Palmgren) July 2, 2021

Do you need a reason to homeschool your children after reading this? Do Better New York!

