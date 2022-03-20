New York Congresswoman Says Biden is Leading from Behind as Usual

Republican and Representative Claudia Tenney​, who represents New York’s congressional 22nd district, speaking prior to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to members of Congress, said world leaders are stepping up, except President Joe Biden, who is “waiting it out.”



Tenney has served her district since 2021, but previously represented the district from 2017 to 2019. She was a New York State representative from 2011-2016.



She said, “People say he’s leading from behind, but I think he’s following from behind. He is trying to just run out the clock. They don’t want to deal with this issue. They don’t like watching this horrific situation unfolding before our eyes.”



On Tuesday, leaders from Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Slovenia took a trip to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, which is what Teeney was referring to Biden keeps, “running out the clock.”​

Tenney said, “Why hasn’t Biden been there and negotiating?” She also noted “French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders are stepping up.”



“We’re relying on France, of all places, and other leaders to actually stand up and lead the world,” she declared. “We do not have a world leader. We do not have a person capable of leading the world. We have a shadow government, with a bunch of staffers there. Whoever is running this thing I don’t know, but we’re not showing leadership, and that really worries me,” she added.​



Tenney also commented, “In addition to Ukraine, there are concerns that China and Taiwan, and even the Russians, irrespective of the conflicts in Ukraine, are negotiating the Iran nuclear deal.”



Tenney also referenced Zelenskyy as a passionate leader, who is in a critical time, much like Churchill was back in World War II. She also said that Biden’s leadership pales in comparison to Zelenskyy.



“I hope that Americans will realize that it is really important for us to step and to continue to provide the aid that they need to be able to fight this war with Russia,” Tenney concluded.

