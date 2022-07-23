New York Congressman and Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Survives Assassination Attempt on Campaign Trail

New York Gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Lee Zeldin had an assassin try to take his life on Thursday night, as the liberal media is silent about the attack.

This is the second attack against a conservative high level name in a month, as an assassin was arrested outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home last month.

Zeldin added the following on Twitter of the attack.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including

@EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy.



Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes.



The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

“You’re done,” the man can be heard repeating in the assault, which unfolded at around 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Perinton.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as David Jakubonis, 43.

“I couldn’t see the weapon at first. I thought the guy was going up on stage to give him a hug,” said Joe Chenelly, who had been standing to the side of the platform where Zeldin was speaking. “Then I thought it looked like a razor blade.”

Zeldin later tweeted his thanks to everyone who reached out, writing in part, “Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

The man was subdued and restrained with zip ties, and police arrived, handcuffed him and took him into custody, Mike Cialini, commander of VFW Post 8495, said in an interview.

“No motive, no nothing. Once he was subdued, he was making sounds. They were just weird noises,” Cialini, who said he witnessed the incident, said.

Thanks to our friends at NBC News for contributing to this article.

3 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...