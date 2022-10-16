New York Congressional Candidate Makes Porn Video and Uploads It to PornHub to Show His ‘Sex Positive’ Campaign

Well, it’s not every day you see a candidate trying to show you themselves having sex for the world to see, normally they’re trying to hide and deny those allegations and rumors. But not this guy, nope, he’s throwing it all out there, and we mean literally.

An independent Congressional candidate in New York running to unseat the lovely Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., made a porn video with a professional portrait star to show off his “sex positive” campaign. Holy hell, you can’t make this up America!

Mike Itkis, describes himself as “liberal independent candidate,” uploaded the porn video titled “Bucket List Bonanza” to Porn Hub over the summer with porn star Nicole Sage. He told City and State officials that he made the video as a “conversation piece.”

Itkis said that just talking about the issue of sex positive wouldn’t show others that he’s committed and means business. Man, this guy is a politician, what a thought process.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform,” Itkis said, according to the report.

His campaign website state that if elected, he would take a “sex positive approach” which apparently means legalizing prostitution in New York. I think they have enough murders and crime to deal with, I doubt they’re too worried about car hops right now big guy.

On his website, Itkis believes that “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.” He also believes that people should have a “right to NOT become a parent in case of pregnancy” and would attempt to “redefine [the] abortion debate as a right to unplanned sex.”

“I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important … I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way,” Itkis said.

New York’s 12th Congressional District was redrawn in 2022 and includes the upper East Side of New York City.

Thanks to Fox News and Resist The Mainstream for contributing to this article.

