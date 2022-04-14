New York City Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Arrested and Taken Into Custody

The suspect in the Brooklyn shooting was a man allegedly donning a gas mask, releasing a smoke bomb and opening fire on a crowded subway on Tuesday morning has been arrested and taken into custody.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that 62-year-old Frank R. James was spotted by bystanders in the East Village Wednesday afternoon.

Among some of the calls that came into Crime Stoppers was a person claiming to be the suspect himself.

According to police sources, James called the NYPD, and told them that he’s the man police are looking for and that he wants to turn himself in.

“I think you’re looking for me,” the caller reportedly said. “I’m seeing my picture all over the news and I’ll be around this McDonalds.”

They say he gave a name and a description of what the was wearing. He then reportedly told police his phone was dying and that he would either be in the McDonald’s charging his phone or in front when police arrived.

By the time police responded, he had left the McDonald’s at East 6th Street and First Avenue. Police drove around the block looking for him when they couldn’t find him, and then good samaritans alerted police that they had seen the suspect around the corner and down the block.

James was seen at a kiosk charging his phone. He was arrested without incident at St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue, and then transported to the 9th Precinct.

Breaking: Frank James, the black nationalist suspect in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, is in police custody.



Separately, video posted on social media purports to show the moment he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/m9LHKztzgW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We got him.”

“There was a clear desire to create terror,” Adams said. “If you bring a smoke bomb or would you bring a semi-automatic weapon with a gas mask and in a very methodical way injured…innocent New Yorkers, that is terror.”

What the mainstream media isn’t telling you though is that Frank James was very racist towards White People, and has many videos on YouTube discussing his Black Militant Nationalist Views.

Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, has many videos on YouTube discussing his militant black nationalist views. He recently expressed disappointment that Justice Ketanji Jackson is married to a white man. https://t.co/edHUVtTvwI pic.twitter.com/hL0ysMw5VM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

The Brooklyn Subway Shooter was a Black Supremacist! Frank James was racist & the media won’t mention it but if he was white they would let it be known



RT this video since the Mainstream Media won’t show it or talk about it#FrankJames #BrooklynSubwayAttack pic.twitter.com/UpEwLEMMFd — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 14, 2022

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...