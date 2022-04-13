New York City Subway Shooting Leaves 10 Shot, Many More Needing Medical Attention

At least 10 people were shot and at least six others injured Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The shooting occurred when a gas mask wearing man opened fire on a moving New York City subway bound for Manhattan in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.​

According to Sewell the N train was pulling into the 36th ​Station when shots were heard inside a train car. “The suspect was in the train car when the shooting began.”



Sewell stated, “As the train was pulling into the station, the subject put on a gas mask. He then opened a canister that was in his bag and then the car began to fill with smoke. After that he began shooting.”



Sewell also said, “The shooter was a Black male with a heavy build, and was wearing a green construction vest and a gray sweatshirt.”



Laura Kavanagh, New York City Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner said a total of sixteen people were injured, including the 10 who were shot. According to Kavanagh, none of the wounded have life-threatening injuries, and this isn’t being considered an act of terrorism.



In addition to the gunshot victims, other people suffered from smoke inhalation, shrapnel wounds and other injuries related to the panic that ensued after the shooting, Kavanagh said.



The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response to Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood and a manhunt for the suspect, officials said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a news conference, “This individual is still on the loose, this person is dangerous.”



The station where Tuesday’s mayhem unfolded is a busy hub where the D, N, and R lines run. Service on those trains was disrupted for hours. The D and N are very popular lines as they make express runs into Midtown Manhattan.



Two Schools in the area were put on lockdown and most stores in the neighborhood evacuated, NBC New York reported.



According to Reuters, the population of Sunset Park is overwhelmingly Hispanic and Asian, based on U.S. Census data.



In 2018, Sunset Park assault hospitalization rate of 37 per 100,000 people placed it well below the New York Cit average of 59 per 100,000, according to Reuters.

