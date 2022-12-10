News

New York City Has Fallen: New Video Shows Subways Turned Into Strip Clubs [VIDEO INSIDE – GRAPHIC WARNING VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]

You already knew that New York City had gone from bad to worse with Bill de Blasio leading the charge to destroy it and new Mayor Eric Adams tagging himself in like a shitty 1980’s wrestling heel tag team to make the crowd hate them even more.

Well, it’s gotten bad folks. Murders are up, violent crime is spiking again, it’s pre Rudy Giuliani, and the city is a dumpster fire from hell. But wait, there’s more.

New viral video shows these thugs taking over New York City Subways and turning them into strip clubs. No, we’re serious.

What’s a subway ride without naked women, alcohol, twerking, ass slapping, and some slip and slide action? Watch below at your own peril..

WATCH:

