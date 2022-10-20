New York City Career Criminal Accused of Choking Mom With Toddler in Stroller, Attacked Multiple Women and Taunted the Victims, ‘Call the Cops’ Prosecutors Say

A career criminal and madman who allegedly choked a mother pushing her toddler in a stroller, then attacked a second woman in Manhattan at a park, taunting one of his victims to “call the cops I don’t care.” Prosecutors revealed the horrific details on Wednesday of the attacks.

The career criminal, Argenis Rivera, 33, was put with a weak $25,000 bail on charges of strangulation, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child for the random attacks on two strangers in Hudson River Park in Chelsea on Monday.

Rivera approached the first woman just before 1 p.m. as she ran with her 2-year-old in a stroller. The thug wrapped his arms around her neck and squeezed, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

He then punched her in the face, causing a cut on her upper lip, the complaint continues.

The stroller nearly tipped over, but the child was thankfully not harmed or injured, according to prosecutors.

The 43-year-old mother of two said she thought she “was going to die,” she told The New York Post on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t get out,” she said, adding that she was considering leaving the Big Apple because it “doesn’t feel safe.”

Rivera allegedly told her during the attack he wanted to “die by suicide,” she said.

“My daughter is 2 years old, and she’s sitting there in silence as the guy is choking me and punching me and saying ‘F—k the NYPD,’” she recalled.

Rivera then moved on to the second victim, who was sitting nearby and held “something sharp to her neck,” according to the complaint against him.

“F—k you, bitch; go ahead and call the cops, I don’t care,” Rivera allegedly said before he put his hands around her neck and squeezed.

“Then the defendant laid on top of the woman punching her in the face,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Brianna DeMilia said in court.

The 37-year-old victim told The Post on Tuesday that Rivera was rambling and shouting out “f—k gentrification” and “f—k that white bitch.”

When police took the scumbag into custody near a bus stop close to the park, he flailed his arms and allegedly hit one of the arresting officer sin the face, DeMilla said.

At his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday, Rivera stood silently, swaying back and forth as his appointed public defender Jonathan Ko requested his client be put on suicide watch.

Rivera has a massive rap sheet and history of mental health problems, which is always the excuse for those that like to commit crimes and get away with it.

Rivera has been arrested 12 times before, including in August when he punched a Manhattan doorman, sources said. This guy is a career criminal. Rivera was released on that attack because it wasn’t bail eligible, according to sources. You have to love liberal cities. In a conservative state, this career criminal would be Locked up where he belongs.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

