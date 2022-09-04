New York Bans Sale of Canned Whipped Cream to Anyone Under Age of 21

The state of New York is at it again, helping their residents police themselves. That’s right, you can’t buy canned whipped cream now unless you’re over the age of 21. Amazing isn’t it? In New York they tell you how much soda you can drink, they want to ban your right to bear arms, and now you can’t buy whipped cream unless you’re over the age of 21.

Heaven forbid that someone under 18 had a hankering for some whipped cream for the pumpkin pie that they took home from Mom’s house after Thanksgiving dinner. What a clown show New York is becoming.

“Inhalants are invisible, volatile substances found in common household products that produce chemical vapors that are inhaled to induce psychoactive or mind-altering effects,” a US Drug Enforcement Administration factsheet reads.

The law they say is meant to keep teenagers from using the pressurized cans, commonly known as “whippits” to inhale nitrous oxide. You know, because they set up plans where you can literally shoot up throughout the city for addicts, but Whipped Cream, that’s a real problem.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use, but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” said New York State Sen. Joseph Addabbo (D-Queens), who sponsored the initial bill. “Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

Sen. Addabbo says the issue was first brought to the state’s attention after complaints arose regarding empty cans lining the streets.

According to the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) approximately 1 in 5 young people have used some form of inhalants like whippits by the time they reach the eighth grade.

They also say the abuse can lead to damage to parts of the brain that control thinking, moving, vision, and hearing.

Kent Sopris, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, says he only became aware of the law around June of 2022, and immediately started alerting members that they could begin enforcing it.

“I think that there is some sort of reporting mechanism that just didn’t go the way it was supposed to,” he said. “We had been tracking the bill last year, and when I looked in the bill tracking file, there is just no indication that it was signed.”

