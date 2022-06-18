NEW VIDEO: President Joe Biden Falls Off His Bike in Front of Reporters, God Help Us

Well the latest Biden Gaffe is in over the weekend, and it’s a doozy, no pun intended. The 79-year-old absent minded, slurring, forgetful President of the United States was somehow cleared to be on his bicycle and out for a ride with secret service and reporters.

Biden pulls up to stop and talk to reporters, and TIIIIIIIIIMMMMMBBBBEEEERRRRR… That’s right, he fell over like a sack of potatoes.

President Joe Biden fell off his bike during a ride near his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware Saturday morning, where he and his wife are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary weekend.

Watch the fall below, this is your leader America.

Joe Biden falls from his bike in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/OZ9Z4jjzJ7 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 18, 2022 Here’s another angle below:

Another angle. Looks like Biden bonked his head or shoulder on the ground with pretty high impact. pic.twitter.com/hl4gbhkpaQ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 18, 2022

In all seriousness we hope that Joe Biden is okay, but my God, those of you that voted for this have some serious explaining to do.

