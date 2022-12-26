New Twitter Files Release Shows FBI’s James Baker and Others Trying to Silence President Trump’s Tweets on Covid

The latest Twitter files drop from journalist David Zweig shows that former FBI general counsel and Twitter General Counsel James Baker was trying to silence President Trump’s tweets on Covid and treatment options for Americans.

This my friends, is absolutely criminal trying to silence a sitting President who is addressing and advising the nation, and trying to keep hope and calmness. They didn’t want that, they wanted chaos as the Twitter files show. These people should be tried before a jury of their peers for what they did to Americans.

31. The one Bostom tweet found to still be in violation cited data that was legitimate but inconvenient to the public health establishment’s narrative about the risks of flu versus Covid in children. pic.twitter.com/KT3q7Ee9CA — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

That this tweet was not only flagged by a bot, but its violation manually affirmed by a staff member is telling of both the algorithmic and human bias at play. Bostom’s account was suspended for months and was finally restored on Christmas Day.

Another example of human bias run amok was the reaction to this tweet by Trump. Many Trump tweets led to extensive internal debates, and this one was no different.

33. Another example of human bias run amok was the reaction to this tweet by Trump. Many Trump tweets led to extensive internal debates, and this one was no different. pic.twitter.com/kQs1ADPVAk — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

In a surreal exchange, Jim Baker, at the time Twitter’s Deputy General Counsel, asks why telling people to not be afraid wasn’t a violation of Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of Trust & Safety, had to explain that optimism wasn’t misinformation.

35. Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of Trust & Safety, had to explain that optimism wasn’t misinformation. pic.twitter.com/1pj8uvzWR1 — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

This is criminal folks, literally labeling and silencing the President of the United States, and even a CDC data tweet from someone at the CDC.

Remember @KelleyKga with the CDC data tweet? Twitter’s response to her is clarifying: “we will prioritize review and labeling of content that could lead to increased exposure or transmission.”

Twitter made a decision, via the political leanings of senior staff, and govt pressure, that the public health authorities’ approach to the pandemic – prioritizing mitigation over other concerns – was “The Science”

37. Twitter made a decision, via the political leanings of senior staff, and govt pressure, that the public health authorities’ approach to the pandemic – prioritizing mitigation over other concerns – was “The Science” . . . — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

Twitter made a decision, via the political leanings of senior staff, and govt pressure, that the public health authorities’ approach to the pandemic – prioritizing mitigation over other concerns – was “The Science” . . .

Information that challenged that view, such as showing harms of vaccines, or that could be perceived as downplaying the risks of Covid, especially to children, was subject to moderation, and even suppression. No matter whether such views were correct or adopted abroad.

39. What might this pandemic and its aftermath have looked like if there had been a more open debate on Twitter and other social media platforms—not to mention the mainstream press—about the origins of Covid, about lockdowns, about the true risks of Covid in kids, and much more? — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

What might this pandemic and its aftermath have looked like if there had been a more open debate on Twitter and other social media platforms—not to mention the mainstream press—about the origins of Covid, about lockdowns, about the true risks of Covid in kids, and much more?

40. Thanks to @ShellenbergerMD, @lwoodhouse, @lhfang and the team @thefp for their help reporting this story.

What are your thoughts America? Tired of the elites ruling over you yet?

