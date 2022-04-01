New Top Gun Movie Trailer is Out – HERE IT IS! (TRAILER INSIDE)

A new trailer for the highly anticipated and delayed Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released this week with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”

“Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”

It’s been more than 30 years since the making of the original 1986 “Top Gun,” and Tom Cruise returns as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the “Top Gun” sequel.

The world premier of this soon to be blockbuster is scheduled for May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival and will hit theaters on May 27.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him,” Paramount Pictures website states. “When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose’.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” the website continues.

In addition to Cruise and Teller, the film’s cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer also star.

Watch the trailer below:

