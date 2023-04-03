NEW REPORT: Trump Lawyers Strike Deal with Prosecutors Over Trump Terms of Surrender in New York

A new report coming out on your Sunday shows that Trump lawyers have reached ad deal with prosecutors in Manhattan and Trump’s legal team over the terms of the former President’s surrender.

The news comes less than a couple of days after the Manhattan Grand Jury announced their vote to indict the former president for his alleged hush money case with Stormy Daniels, despite the fact the FEC, and DOJ refused to prosecute or pursue this case.

According to the report, Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders. The unusual event will be the first time in American history that a former US Commander in Chief is being arrested and brought to court.

A court representative has confirmed that Donald Trump’s court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday April 4th, at 2:15 pm EST.

Joe Tacopina, Trump’s lawyer, remarked that “he will not be put in handcuffs. I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.” Trump will have secret service protection the entire time.

Before the ridiculous indictment was announced, Trump’s legal team expressed hesitation about Trump surrendering in person, suggesting that he’s allowed a quiet surrender, with a remote appearance instead.

They have even referenced guidance from the Secret Service regarding potential security risks. However the former President rejected those ideas.

As many of you are well aware, this spectacle has been culminating since early March that the former president rationalized that he wold have to turn himself in to authorities for fingerprinting and a mug shot at the courthouse anyway, and it looks as though Trump is going to use this opportunity to flip it on his accusers.

The indictment of a former US President is an unprecedented abuse of power in American history.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what impact they will have on Trump’s political future.

According to the Guardian, Trump had rejected a remote approach, and told various allies over at the time that he didn’t even care if someone shot him because it would make him a martyr.

“Trump’s increasing insistence that he wants to be handcuffed behind his back for a perp walk appears to come from various motivations, including that he wants to project defiance in the face of what he sees as an unfair prosecution and that it would galvanize his base for his 2024 presidential campaign.”

President Trump’s son Don Trump Jr slammed the move as a “communist level sh*t”

WATCH:

Don Jr going off:



"This is communist-level shit. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, it would make them blush. It's so flagrant, it's so crazed." pic.twitter.com/nVf4U990RD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 30, 2023

