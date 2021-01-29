New Report Indicates New York Nursing Home COVID Death Scandal Far Worse Than Previously Known

On New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s watch, COVID patients were put into nursing homes, which lead to the deaths of thousands of senior citizens.

Now we are finding out that the numbers are far worse than anyone knew.

And this report is coming from the office of New York’s attorney general, a Democrat.

Townhall reports:

NY Nursing Home Report Reveals Data May Have Been Undercounted ‘By as Much as 50 Percent’

“It’s finally happening,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “@NYGovCuomo is going to have to answer for his role in the nursing home tragedy and the cover up. The angels won.”

After months of investigative work, New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office released their report on the number of COVID-related fatalities in state nursing homes. Over the summer, the New York State Department of Health reported that just over 6,600 people had died from COVID. But as predicted, that number appears to have been severely undercounted, perhaps by as much as 50 percent, the attorney general regretted to announce. New York was the only state in the nation with a major outbreak to not include in their count those individuals who died from COVID after being transferred to the hospital.

Here’s the bombshell:

Among those findings were that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent. The investigations also revealed that nursing homes’ lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm, and facilities that had lower pre-pandemic staffing ratings had higher COVID-19 fatality rates.

NEW: @TishJames releases scathing report on New York State Nursing Homes. Among the findings is that @HealthNYGov UNDERREPORTED nursing home deaths due to Covid by 50%. 20 facilities remain under investigation.



Big development here is James taking aim squarely at @NYGovCuomo — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) January 28, 2021

This is on Andrew Cuomo. He needs to be held accountable for this.

You can read more from our friends at The Gateway Pundit.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...