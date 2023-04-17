NEW REPORT: Anheuser-Busch CEO Revealed to be Former CIA Officer After Non Apology Letter Over Transgender Dylan Mulvaney

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has finally addressed the growing boycott against the company after Bud Light advertised alongside Dylan Mulvaney, who identifies as transgender. It was later revealed that Whitworth is a former member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he worked as an Operations Officer in the Counterterrorism Center from 2001 to 2006 in the clandestine services, meaning that he handled spies abroad.

Whitworth’s impressive career path began when he joined the Marines as an officer before leaving for the CIA in 2001. He later attended Harvard Business School and worked for PepsiCo as senior director of sales before joining Anheuser-Busch and climbing the corporate ladder to become CEO in July 2021, as reported by The Daily Wire.

Whitworth’s CIA ties came to light after he gave a lackluster apology for the partnership with Mulvaney, as previously reported by the DC Enquirer. Whitworth claimed that he never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people and that Anheuser-Busch is in the business of bringing people together over a beer.

In response to Whitworth’s attempt to conduct damage control, The Daily Wire host Matt Walsh described it as “clumsy and stupid.”

Walsh wrote on Twitter that the statement won’t satisfy conservative customers because there is no apology or acknowledgment of wrong. He added that it won’t satisfy the Left because it doesn’t affirm transgenderism and admits at least (without using the word) that the trans issue ‘divides people.’ Walsh also noted that the boycott is still on.

While Bud Light continues to conduct damage control after the fallout from the controversy, Whitworth’s CIA ties are an interesting detail amidst the controversy. Some critics have suggested that his CIA background may have influenced his decision to partner with Mulvaney and may have contributed to his lackluster apology.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the partnership, the controversy has highlighted the ongoing debate over transgender rights and the role of corporations in promoting social justice causes. Some have argued that corporations should not be involved in political or social issues, while others believe that companies have a responsibility to promote equality and inclusivity.

As the boycott against Anheuser-Busch continues, it remains to be seen whether the company will take further action to address the concerns of its customers.

Whitworth’s CIA ties may add a new layer of complexity to the controversy and could further fuel speculation about the motivations behind the company’s decision to partner with Mulvaney.

Ultimately, it will be up to consumers to decide whether to continue supporting Anheuser-Busch and its brands in light of the controversy.

Thanks to our friends at The DC Enquirer for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

