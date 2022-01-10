NEW RASMUSSEN POLL RELEASED SHOWS TRUMP IS MORE POPULAR THAN EVER

On Thursday, the same day that Joe Biden unleashed a bitter and hateful attack on President Donald Trump, blaming him for the riot at the U.S. Capitol a year ago, a poll revealed voters don’t necessarily agree with the aging Democrat.



According to a column by Paul Bedard in the Washington Examiner, the Rasmussen Reports poll​ shows nearly 9 in 10 Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump.

He’s also , in multiple polls, is the candidate with far and away the biggest support base for the 2024 presidential election, in which he is eligible to run. He has not made that commitment, although some of his associates are convinced, he will be in that race, and only has said that his fans will be happy with his decision when he announces it.



Bedard reported that the Rasmussen Report show Trump rising and Biden falling. Fifty-two percent of voters said they have a favorable impression of Trump, while 47% don’t.



“Among Republicans, 85% have a favorable view, with 63% declaring a ‘very favorable’ opinion. Even 23% of Democrats and 61% of Independents agree,” Bedard reported.



“When he left office on January 20, 2021, Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating was 51%. And his GOP approval was 84%, so he has actually increased support,” the report said.



He explained, “The survey, like others before it, show that many Republicans are sticking with Trump despite efforts by legacy media and Democrats to ridicule the 45th president and blame him for the January 6 Capitol riots and dividing the nation.”



While Biden has said he would run against Trump in 2024, if that’s the way the race shapes up, it’s also been widely reported that twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has started speaking out and positioning herself for a potential Democrat run, again.



Bedard also noted, “A second poll provided by Rasmussen, however, shows that many voters don’t think Biden will win. In that survey, just 28% of voters predicted Biden’s reelection.”



The Rasmussen results said, “Voter confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to do the job remains low and most don’t expect a second term for the oldest president in U.S. history.”



Bedard explained, “Without naming a candidate, 37% said that they expect Biden to be defeated by a GOP challenger, and 21% said he would resign before his term ends, presumably elevating Vice-President Kamala Harris.”



Among his own party, only 55% said he would win a second term.



Rasmussen said , “Just 37% of voters believe Biden is really doing the job of president, while a majority (53%) think others are making decisions for him behind the scenes and another 10% are not sure.”



We appreciate our friends at WND News Center for contents in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...