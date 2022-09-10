New Polls Show Biden’s Demonic MAGA Hating Speech Was a HUGE Mistake

There is a new poll out from Trafalgar Group in partnership with the Convention of States, and it’s not looking good for Joe Biden’s latest tactic of vilifying millions of MAGA Americans as threats to America.

Biden went hard for more than a week before capping it off with his primetime speech last week, on Thursday. But he must have seen or realized the repercussions as he was trying to backpedal the next morning when confronted by the media. Even CNN called out the use of the Marines, while the media was asking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden was going to apologize for what he said, maligning Americans.

With the numbers now in are showing what a bad move this tactic was. Biden doubtless did this to try and whip up his base in hopes that they would get out and “vote, vote, vote, as he implores them to do during the speech they claimed was “non-political.”

In the poll, likely voters were asked what they thought about Biden accusing his political opponents of “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

A majority, 56.8% of likely voters, said that the speech “represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.”

Only 35.5% said it was “acceptable” campaign messaging that is expected in an election year.” That was mostly from 70.8% of Democrats who said that. That couldn’t see the problem with the speech shows how far over the edge they have gone.

But in the polling, 89.1% of Republicans said it was a “dangerous escalation,” with 4.7% saying it was acceptable. Not sure who those “Republicans” who thought it was acceptable were, maybe the three RINOs who supported the future ex-Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), including her father. But this should have been just another warning to those folks about how they are on the wrong side of history, and what they are truly giving license to on the lift side of the aisle, by throwing in with the people behind such attacks on Americans.

The really revealing detail of the poll was what the Independents thought. These are the folks that the Democrats would need to stave off the red wave, 62.4% of Independents called it a “dangerous escalation.” This matches with the new YouGov poll that found Biden is tanking with Independents in approval generally, at on 26.7% approval and 64.1% disapproval.

The Trafalgar poll was conducted for three days after the speech and was nearly D+4, so it’s with some leaning to the Democrats.

“These numbers reveal that most voters were sickened and deeply disturbed by what they saw last week. When you couple this finding with previous polling we did indicating a majority of voters also hold President Biden responsible for

America’s divisions, it’s clear that the man who promised to unite the nation has become the most divisive President in American history,” according to Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States.

Meckler continued, “When voters tell you they think that the prepared remarks of a sitting President of the United States is a dangerous escalation and was designed to incite conflict, we are living in terrifying times. Perhaps even more terrifying is the fact that a huge majority of Democrats think this was just routine, election year stump speech.”

“This is tyranny the founders of America foresaw, and it’s why they included an emergency provision in Article V that empowers the states to reign in and out-of-control federal government. A Convention of States needs to happen and urgently,” Meckler added.

President Joe Biden is burning down Democrats’ midterm chances. He tried so hard to whip up the base but in the meantime, he’s lost everyone that they need to gain to win.

We appreciated our friends at Republican Caily for content in this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...